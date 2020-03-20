Recorded sermons and ‘a candle of hope’ as Mother’s Day church services are cancelled

Candle Archant

Today’s traditional Mothering Sunday church services have been called off because of the coronavirus – as is the case for all services until further notice.

But most churches remain open for private prayer.

Some in East Devon have been making recordings of services and readings available via their websites.

Sidmouth Parish Church has made a podcast of the readings for its Mothering Sunday service, which can be listened to via the church’s website

Ottery St Mary Parish Church has a selection of recent recorded sermons on its website

Glenorchy Church in Exmouth has a recording of its Mission Sunday service from March 15 on its website.

https://glenorchychurch.org.uk/

The Honiton Mission Community churches are encouraging their congregations to take part in the worldwide Light a Candle of Hope initiative.

At 7pm on Mothering Sunday, people will light candles and display them in the windows of their homes, while praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.