Motorbike accident causes delays near Ottery

An motorbike accident has cause delays between Ottery and Daisy Mount Cross.

Police were called at about 8.20am on Monday, January 27, to the incident on the B3174.

The northbound carriageway is partially blocked and there is slow traffic.

Update 10.10am: The collision has now been cleared