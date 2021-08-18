News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Sidford - Police appeal for information

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:43 PM August 18, 2021   
A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car

A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Archant

Police investigating a road traffic collision on Trow Hill, Sidford, Sidmouth, on Tuesday, August 17, in which a man died, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. 

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a black Aprilia motorbike and a Volkswagen Polo at around 8.35pm. 

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. 

A full forensic investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision. 

The road was reopened at around 5.45am today (August 18). 

Police thanked the public for their patience while they investigated the scene. 

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting 0897 of Tuesday, August 17.

