Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

A motorcyclist is in to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Sidmouth last night (Wednesday).

Police received reports of the single-vehicle collision on Woolbrook Road at around 10.46pm.

A police spokesman said: “Initial investigations indicate that a motorcycle left the carriageway before colliding with railings.

“The rider was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

“Enquires are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting the incident number 902 of 13/02/19.