Move It Or Lose It Sidmouth fitness class

Published: 7:30 AM September 22, 2021

Move It Or Lose It fitness class is coming to Sidmouth - Credit: Move It Or Lose It

A new fitness class for the over-60s is launching at St Francis Hall Sidmouth on Tuesdays.

The sessions, run by Stephanie Anne Panesar, take place at 1.30pm, are designed to help people stay young by improving strength, balance and overall health as they age.

This fitness programme combines exercises that have been scientifically proven by the Centre for Healthy Ageing Research at the University of Birmingham. The focus is on improving flexibility, heart and lung health, balance and strength.

There are over 11.4million residents living in the UK over the age of 65. Not all exercise programmes are the same and for adults over the age of 60 the World Health Organisation, as well as the Chief Medical Officer for England, have produced recommendations for physical activity that prioritise exercises to strengthen muscles and bones as well as improving balance. Move It Or Lose It follows all these important health guidelines to promote active ageing.

Stephanie said her Move it or Lose it class could help older people feel fabulous about life.

She said: “I want to make a real difference to the community and to get this age group feeling great about themselves again. There’s so many classes and clubs aimed at the under 50s and very little for baby boomers who still want to feel great but don't like going to the gym to keep fit. It’s a fantastic way to get together with other people in the area, keep fit and have fun whilst doing it!

“The exercises we do in the classes are easy to follow and fun. This isn’t about people dressing in lycra ready to hit the gym or do a high intensity session, Move it Or Lose it is for people who want to live longer, happier, healthier lives.”

She added: “We ensure there's a warm welcome for everyone who attends and the first

taster session on October 19 is free. Booking is essential.”

The class will be held at St Francis Hall, 67 Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth, EX10

9XB. The cost is £6 per person – booking essential. The class will be following fitness industry Covid guidelines to keep everyone safe.

