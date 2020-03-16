Man makes 'moving' visit to parents' honeymoon guest house in Ottery

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Eighty-one years after his parents spent their honeymoon at a guest house in Ottery St Mary, Lawrence Forrester made a 'moving' visit to the same spot.

Readers of the Herald had enabled Mr Forrester to identify the building.

He had photographs of the house, taken by his father in 1939, but was unable to find it when he last visited the area.

But when the pictures were published by the Herald, readers immediately named the building as Waxway Farm, East Hill, and we put Mr Forrester in touch with its current occupant.

On Friday, March 13, he travelled from his home in Dorchester to see the house for the first time.

'It was strange, moving - partly because the house hasn't changed,' he said.

'Standing, as an old man, in the quiet air, beneath the window which in the photograph, has my mother leaning out and waving as a 22-year-old bride.

'It felt like the world turned upside down. For what remains of my life, today's visit will remain vibrantly clear in my mind's eye.'