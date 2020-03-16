Advanced search

Man makes 'moving' visit to parents' honeymoon guest house in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 March 2020

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Eighty-one years after his parents spent their honeymoon at a guest house in Ottery St Mary, Lawrence Forrester made a 'moving' visit to the same spot.

Readers of the Herald had enabled Mr Forrester to identify the building.

He had photographs of the house, taken by his father in 1939, but was unable to find it when he last visited the area.

But when the pictures were published by the Herald, readers immediately named the building as Waxway Farm, East Hill, and we put Mr Forrester in touch with its current occupant.

On Friday, March 13, he travelled from his home in Dorchester to see the house for the first time.

'It was strange, moving - partly because the house hasn't changed,' he said.

'Standing, as an old man, in the quiet air, beneath the window which in the photograph, has my mother leaning out and waving as a 22-year-old bride.

'It felt like the world turned upside down. For what remains of my life, today's visit will remain vibrantly clear in my mind's eye.'

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have photos, or memories, of VE Day 1945 in East Devon?

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have photos, or memories, of VE Day 1945 in East Devon?

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Man makes ‘moving’ visit to parents’ honeymoon guest house in Ottery

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Sidmouth Trust: a fund to finance exciting projects for the 21st century

The River Sid at the ford in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1558. Picture: Terry Ife

Pete Allen cancels jazz concert at Sidholme Hotel

Pete Allen Picture: Supplied by Pete Allen

Otterton chalk up seventh successive league win

Otterton at home to Beer Albion. Ref shsp 35 19TI 9159. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24