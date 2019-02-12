Advanced search

Sir Hugo Swire pledges support for The Donkey Sanctuary during visit to its site near Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 February 2019

Sir Hugo Swire MP and the CEO of The Donkey Sanctuary, Mike Baker. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

He said he was particularly keen to work with them to improve the treatment of donkeys and mules in the developing world

The MP for East Devon is “keen to work closely” with The Donkey Sanctuary to improve the treatment of donkeys and mules all over the world.

Sir Hugo Swire visited the headquarters near Sidmouth, where he met its chief executive Mike Baker and was given a tour of the site.

He was also told about the history of the charity, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Since its foundation by Dr Elisabeth Svendsen in 1969, the sanctuary has grown from a small charity, rescuing UK donkeys from neglect and abuse, to an international welfare organisation.

Sir Hugo said: “It was good to catch up with the future plans for The Donkey Sanctuary. They are one of the main employers in my constituency and one of its major tourist attractions. On top of which, they perform a very important role in the welfare of donkeys.”

He said he was keen to ‘work closely’ with the organisation.

