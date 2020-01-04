Advanced search

East Devon MP Simon Jupp looks ahead to 2020

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 January 2020

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

At the start of a new year, it is only natural to think about what the next 12 months will bring. East Devon's Conservative MP Simon Jupp, elected in the December General Election, looks ahead to his plans as the constituency's parliamentary representative.

He said: "As the new MP for East Devon, I'm acutely aware of the issues facing our communities because I've listened to many people on doorsteps across our towns and villages in recent months.

"Whether it's protecting and strengthening our community hospitals, increasing education funding for our schools, improving our high streets or putting more police on our streets, I heard you.

"I will use every tool in my armoury to make East Devon an even better place to live and work.

"I'm building a team that can help me to help you, with plans to open a new office to the public so you can come in and speak to someone rather than rely on emails. I look forward to attending many events in the coming months and I'll continue knocking on doors to hear directly from you because I want to represent everyone, regardless of how you voted."

