MP gets a sneak preview of Hospice at Home's new premises

On Friday 10th of June, we welcomed Simon Jupp MP to our new site in Sidford to show him the progress of the development. Simon met with our CEO, Al Cameron, to be shown the work in progress and to understand how the building will serve patients, carers and the community when it is complete. The office space is nearing completion, and we are hoping that we will move from our current home in May Terrace to Sidford by late July. Simon was told about the further phases of work, including an assisted bathroom and accompanying laundry to provide an even greater level of service when the building is up and running and dedicated ambulance access outside the building, both of which will require a significant fundraising effort. We are grateful to Simon taking the time to visit us and look forward to showing off the building to him when it is complete.

Simon had this to say about the new site and the Charity: “It was a pleasure to meet with Al at the new site in Sidford to see the progress of redevelopment and discuss the opportunities this brand-new facility will bring for patients and the community in the Sid Valley. I wish Sidmouth Hospice at Home the best of luck and I am looking forward to visiting the new headquarters and meeting the fantastic team when they open.”

There is great excitement within the Charity about our move, with both staff and volunteers looking forward to making their home in the new premises whilst providing a greater level of support for patients, carers and the community whilst supporting our amazing staff and volunteers as we look to do more for everyone we serve.

The new site will include a Day Centre in to enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of patients and provide respite and support for carers. This will provide a nurse clinic, complementary therapy, counselling and education sessions. The building will also be the new Headquarters and will provide office space for the staff and volunteers to operate from.

Sidmouth Hospice at Home is an independent local charity, founded in 1985 and funded by the local community. Our mission is to ensure that care and support is provided to people in the Sid Valley with life limiting illnesses, as well as their carers and families. We commission and fund a specialist palliative nursing team from the NHS who provide care to patients in their own homes.