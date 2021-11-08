Canine challenge at Escot Park raises money for Battersea Dogs' Home

More than 350 dog owners came together at Escot House near Ottery St Mary on Saturday, October 30 to take part in the Muddy Dog Challenge.

It is one of the UK’s biggest obstacle courses that members of the public can take part in with their dog. After all events were postponed last year, the challenge was finally able to take place with participants tackling obstacles including the ‘Canine Crawl’, ‘Muddy Mayhem’ and ‘Ball Pit Splash’.

Battersea’s Senior Challenge Events Officer, Jasmine Monk, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who came and conquered the challenge with us. We are so grateful to each and every single person and dog who turned up – whether they were taking part, volunteering or cheering their loved ones on. It was great to see everyone back after a difficult year and a half. All the money raised will allow Battersea’s dedicated staff to care for the thousands of dogs and cats that need our help. We wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone’s support, so thank you.”

Muddy Dog Challenge at Escot Park - Credit: Battersea Dogs Home

The total raised from this event so far is at over £50,200. The funds raised will go towards caring for thousands of homeless animals.

Muddy Dog Challenge at Escot - Credit: Battersea Dogs Home

The event comes after the launch of Battersea’s new ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ campaign where pet owners and supporters alike can help champion rescue animals whilst showing their love for those who deserve a second chance in life. Members of the public are invited to show their support by proudly wearing the new Rescue symbol as a way to stand out, stand up and unite all animal lovers far and wide.

To get involved with the campaign and ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ animal lovers can buy a rescue symbol on items including pin badges, tote bags or pet tag, wear it with pride, share on social media by tagging @Battersea and using #RescueIsMyFavouriteBreed and donate to help rescue animals everywhere. To find out more, visit https://battersea.org.uk/WearBlueForRescue

The Muddy Dog Challenge, supported by Seresto flea and tick control collar, will be travelling all over the UK. For more information visit https://muddydog.battersea.org.uk/