School celebrates diversity during 'Multicultural March'

Education took on a multicultural flavour at The King’s School in Ottery in March.

Following the death of George Floyd in the US in 2020, the students had asked the school to introduce events based on other cultures, and a diversity group was set up to plan a range of activities during the month.

The school also invited staff, parents and students to talk about their backgrounds, to reflect how diverse Devon is.

A spokesperson said: “We hosted an amazing Taiko drumming Workshop on Thursday, March 23 throughout the school day and the drums could be heard across the school.

“Friday carried on the drum theme with a Samba workshop; the students learned how to play them during the morning, then treated the rest of the school to a live performance in the sunshine on The Green.

“The extra-curricular events advertised have all been oversubscribed, proving how popular these activities are. This inaugural event will certainly be a fixture in our calendar in the future.”

