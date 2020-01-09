Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

A man has been arrested and murder inquiry launched after a man died in a caravan blaze at a Newton Poppleford scrapyard.

Police were called to the scene at 2.30am on Thursday (January 9) following reports of a fire.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers from the major crime investigating team are currently in the initial stages of the investigation.

"A 30-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

"A number of police officers and specialist resources will remain visible at the scene over the next few days."

Two fire engine were sent to the scene following reports of a caravan fire and crews used hose reel jets a breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the caravan was severely damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 0061 090120.