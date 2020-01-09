Advanced search

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:19 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 09 January 2020

Archant

A man has been arrested and murder inquiry launched after a man died in a caravan blaze at a Newton Poppleford scrapyard.

Police were called to the scene at 2.30am on Thursday (January 9) following reports of a fire.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers from the major crime investigating team are currently in the initial stages of the investigation.

"A 30-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

"A number of police officers and specialist resources will remain visible at the scene over the next few days."

Two fire engine were sent to the scene following reports of a caravan fire and crews used hose reel jets a breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the caravan was severely damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 0061 090120.

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in 'horrific' dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery's The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef 'honoured and proud' to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

