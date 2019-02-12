Advanced search

Murder Mystery evening by Sidbury Into Drama

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 February 2019

John Loveridge, Sue Hulley, Pam Ward, John White and Sue Gooding play the suspects in the Murder Mystery Evening. Picture: Sidbury Into Drama

Sidbury Into Drama

Local drama group present a murder whodunnit based in Sidbury

A Murder Mystery Evening will be held at Sidbury Village Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2.

The planned re-opening of a Sidbury establishment is severely disrupted when human remains are discovered in a nearby back garden.

The owner, Ali Wheals, is hoping that a planned dinner to mark the event will proceed smoothly. Unfortunately for everyone, events are about to take a far darker turn.

Tickets are £12.50 (includes a meal) and are available now at Drew’s Butchers. Doors open 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.

Director John Rush said: “Sidbury Into Drama is a friendly local drama group who plan to present two events per year.

“Unfortunately we had to cancel a play last autumn due to lack of actors. We have plenty of people who are available to help backstage, but few who are willing to give acting a try.”

Anyone interested can contact secretary Joy Loveridge at joy@byesgate.co.uk or telephone Maggie Knights on 01395 597464.

