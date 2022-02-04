News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Murder mystery drama comes to Manor Pavilion Theatre

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2022
The Moonstone Theatre Company in rehearsal for Dead in the Water

The Moonstone Theatre Company in rehearsal for Dead in the Water - Credit: Moonstone Theatre Company

A classic murder mystery whodunnit set in Sidbury comes to the Manor Pavilion Theatre this month. 

The Moonstone Theatre Company will be staging its period play Dead in the Water on Friday, February 18 and Saturday 19. 

The play is set in the fictional Larksmere House near Sidbury, where the Goodall family are holding a quiet drinks party to celebrate Tom Goodall’s 32nd birthday. 

Events take an unexpected turn when a body is found in the lake in front of the remote country house. 

Detective Chief Inspector Appleby has started his investigation when a storm causes the nearby river to flood and the group are forced to move to a folly on higher ground. 

But the investigation continues, with the Inspector determined to find a solution before the night is over. 

Performances start at 7.30pm on both evenings, and tickets are priced at £13 for adults and £7 for under 16s.

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Devon gastropubs make UK top 50 list

Devon eateries named among UK's top 50 gastropubs: See them all

Paul Jones

person
Road closed sign

'It's a nightmare': Sidmouth business react as roadworks get underway

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
M5 29 to 28 north GSV

M5 in Devon closed after 'police-led' incident

Paul Jones

person
2 bed property in High Street Sidmouth

Property of the Week: High Street, Sidmouth

Kirsty Woodgate

person