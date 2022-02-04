Murder mystery drama comes to Manor Pavilion Theatre

A classic murder mystery whodunnit set in Sidbury comes to the Manor Pavilion Theatre this month.



The Moonstone Theatre Company will be staging its period play Dead in the Water on Friday, February 18 and Saturday 19.



The play is set in the fictional Larksmere House near Sidbury, where the Goodall family are holding a quiet drinks party to celebrate Tom Goodall’s 32nd birthday.



Events take an unexpected turn when a body is found in the lake in front of the remote country house.



Detective Chief Inspector Appleby has started his investigation when a storm causes the nearby river to flood and the group are forced to move to a folly on higher ground.



But the investigation continues, with the Inspector determined to find a solution before the night is over.



Performances start at 7.30pm on both evenings, and tickets are priced at £13 for adults and £7 for under 16s.