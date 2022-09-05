Seaweed, fossils and fishing games at museum's fun day

The seaweed activity at the fun day - Credit: Sidmouth Museum

A free children’s ‘Fun in the Sun’ day was held by Sidmouth Museum volunteers on Wednesday, August 24.

The event took place at the tennis court behind the museum and was aimed at families on holiday in Sidmouth as well as local youngsters.

The entertainment included ‘splat the rat’, fishing games, fossil hunting and making driftwood boats. Ed Dolphin from the Sid Valley Biodiversity Group provided seaweed samples for an educational activity.

The museum’s children’s co-ordinator Marian Gadian said: “Ed Dolphin’s seaweed activity fascinated both adults and children alike.

“Our young visitors also took fossil rubbings, peeped through the peepo-board and enjoyed dinosaur stories and a game of fishing in the rockpool.

The fun day fossil activity - Credit: Sidmouth Museum

“A huge thanks to all our volunteers who helped prepare and run our museum fun day, and to Tom from LED for his help with the tennis court access.

The 'peepo board' at the children's fun day - Credit: Sidmouth Museum

“Look out for our next free activity in October half-term with special thanks to our Sidmouth Museum curator, Mrs Ann Tanner.”