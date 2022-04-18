Nashville-style music event at King of Clubs

Three critically-acclaimed Devon singer-songwriters will be at the King of Clubs in Ottery St Mary on Friday, April 22, performing a Nashville-style ‘songwriters’ round’.

Sarah Yeo, Greg Hancock and Adam Sweet will be offering something a bit different to the usual live band format people have become used to at the venue. The three acts remain on stage for the whole concert and take it in turns to perform a song, as opposed to performing their entire sets, one after the other.

Native Devonian girl Sarah Yeo plays her brand of country folk - Credit: Sarah Yeo

This makes for a different kind of show, as audiences can truly get up close and personal with the performers. Each songwriter can join in with the others, add harmonies, contribute a guitar riff, or just listen. Writers will also talk about how and why they wrote the songs, and there will be lively stories and interaction between the writers.

Greg Hancock, known as one of the most original and skilful artists on the modern acoustic music scene in the UK today - Credit: Greg Hancock

This kind of live music event originated in Nashville - the American home of country, blues, folk and roots music - where it became a hallmark tradition. In addition to the privilege of listening to original music performed by the writer, audiences get to hear first-hand the story behind each song.

King of Clubs promoter Dave Knox said: “We have become known for putting on some of the best local rock bands at the King of Clubs, since we opened in December 2021. So, it is going to be fantastic to have Sarah Yeo’s country-folk, Adam Sweet’s blues-rock and Greg Hancock’s contemporary acoustic in stripped-back performances. I am also really excited to be bringing a songwriters’ round format, something a bit different to our live music venue, following a suggestion from Sarah Yeo.

“There is an intimate, connected, and special quality to a good songwriter’s round that can be found in few other types of performance. With songwriters singing their songs with their friends, it sounds so simple and yet, time and again, it's the source of great magic.”

Tickets are £6 and available from the Supermercados' website.



