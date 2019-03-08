Mysterious door helps students with creative projects
PUBLISHED: 16:38 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 06 November 2019
A mysterious door that appeared on a school playground has opened the imaginations of school children in Ottery.
The door and its frame caused quite a stir at Ottery St Mary Primary School when it arrived on Monday as inquisitive youngsters wanted to know where it had come from.
The children were then asked to use their imagination in a number of ways including drama sketches and writing newspaper reports, comic books and adventure stories.
To end the week, every child will share their work with children from the other year groups.
Frankie Finlay, assistant headteacher at the school, said: "The door arrived on Monday, and it caused quite a stir.
The door has inspired a week of creative writing, and every child has had the chance to produce any piece of writing they would like.
"We're hoping the stories aren't too spooky though."
