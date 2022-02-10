No rhyme or reason as poetry group’s posters keep vanishing

Members of Sidmouth’s ‘Poetry Please!’ group are almost lost for words over the repeated disappearance of their posters from a town council noticeboard.

For many years the group have been using the noticeboard on the Ham to advertise their monthly meetings, which are free and open to everyone.

But now, every time they pin up a new notice, it goes missing. The latest one, promoting their meeting on February 16, had vanished by the following day.

Derek Sturch from the group said they first became aware of what he described as ‘the bizarre attacks’ when their poster went missing a few months ago. He said: “Its disappearance at the time was put down to the weather, but after this happened for three consecutive months to every poster we attached, they were obviously being deliberately targeted.

“If it was replaced the replacement would disappear and likewise this month's poster has disappeared within 24 hours, even though it was firmly attached and a note pinned beside it requesting, it should not be removed until after the event, disappeared with it.

“What is noticeable is that no other posters advertising Sidmouth events are ever removed before their due time. We adhere to all the instruction for the use of noticeboards from Sidmouth Town Council (which several advertisers appear to ignore, especially 'commercial notices') but again none of these suffer the same consequences as our poster.

“We will keep replacing the missing posters but would appeal to anyone in the vicinity who sees anyone removing our poster to contact us, as it seems such a trivial piece of vandalism and really beyond our comprehension.”

Anyone with information on the disappearing posters is asked to call 01395 743460 or visit the Leigh Browne Room at the Dissenter of Sidmouth community centre between 2.30pm and 4.30pm every third Wednesday of the month, when the group meet to read works by famous poets and share poetry they have written themselves.

Derek added: “Whoever is responsible, the members of Poetry Please! would ask them to stop being so petty-minded and vindictive.

“Life is far too short for such juvenile activities.”