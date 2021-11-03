Less than four months after opening her new Ottery shop, entrepreneur Nicci Simpson has been nominated for a national trophy.

The 31-year-old has been shortlisted in the Women’s Business Awards Mum of the Year category. Nicci launched Eco Baby Box in Broad Street in July and hasn’t looked back since.

She said: “The shop has been really busy since we opened and I really appreciate the support I have received from the local community. It’s been hard work but a lot of fun.”

The Women’s Business Awards, which are run by the Women’s Business Club, celebrate the best businesswomen from across the country.

All shortlisted nominations are vetted by an experienced panel of judges before the final winners are announced. Nicci said she was delighted to be in the running for Business Mum of the Year. She is one of 22 finalists shortlisted in the category with live voting ongoing until December 2.

You can show your support for Nicci at: https://bit.ly/3q2XfSf

Eco Baby Box opens its doors in Ottery on September 4 - Credit: Katie Louise Photography

Nicci was nominated for her efforts in running a new business whilst raising a small child recovering from PTSD and, at the same time, studying full time towards a degree and being an advocate for mental health

Nicci was already running a successful online store when she decided to open her shop which sells baby and child items, and a range of organic products for all the family.

She said that as a new parent, she recognised the specific needs of mums and dads while out shopping.

Eco Baby Box went into its planning phase in 2019 around the time Nicci discovered she was going to be a mum to Oliver (Nugget), now 18 months, with the online side launching January 2021. Nicci, who lives in Ottery, launched the business with her partner Karl, 35, who is a self-employed carpenter and joiner.

She said: “We're now working with other businesses to bring developmental baby massage, and Montessori classes to Ottery and will soon be introducing first aid for parents, storytelling and mum and baby drop-in sessions so it’s evolving all the time.”