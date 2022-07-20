Heritage day out for National Trust group

Members of the Sidmouth National Trust Support Group enjoyed a day out in Plymouth on Thursday, July 14.

Their first destination was Saltram House, a National Trust property on the outskirts of Plymouth.

Spokesman Jack Richmond said: “We admired the fine rooms adorned with beautiful furniture, some of which was priceless, and viewed paintings by famous artists such Joshua Reynolds.

“However, due to the heatwave, the upstairs floor was closed to visitors, but the room guides were extremely informative and the visit was well worthwhile.”

In the afternoon, the 38-strong coach party travelled to the Barbican in Plymouth and visited the Mayflower Museum. The exhibition covers three floors, telling the story of the pilgrims' voyage on the Mayflower to start a new life in America.

Jack said: “The continuous film and various artefacts, together with a model of the ship, brought their adventures to life.”

The Sidmouth National Trust Supporters Group’s next outing on August 9 will take them to Knightshayes with a trip on the Tiverton canal on a horse-drawn boat.