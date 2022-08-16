National Trust Supporters' Group outing

A canal trip was followed by a visit to Knightshayes Court near Tiverton for 46 members of the Sidmouth National Trust Supporters Group.

The outing on Tuesday, August 9 began at the Grand Western Canal with a ride on a horse-drawn barge.

Jack Richmond from the group said: “We had a very informative and entertaining talk from owner Phil on the history of horse-drawn barges and about the horses who tow them now. Those who wished, could buy light refreshments from the bar. On the way back, he suggested that for a short while we keep completely silent and listen for the clip clop of the horse’s hooves, the birdsong and the lapping of the water. This was most refreshing and calming.

“On our return to the Tiverton Basin, we rejoined our coach and travelled the short distance to the National Trust property Knightshayes Court. Members enjoyed lunch refreshments, visited the house and grounds and tried hard to cope with the heat. Altogether a great day out.”