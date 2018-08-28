‘Tis the nativity season across schools

Newton Poppleford Primary School. KS1 class. Picture: Newton Poppleford Primary School Archant

Children have been trying their hand at acting as part of school’s annual nativity performance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Hill Primary School. Picture: West Hill Primary School West Hill Primary School. Picture: West Hill Primary School

Proud parents and guardians were invited to view their children as part of the school’s nativity performances.

West Hill, Beer, Tipton St John, Newton Poppleford and Sidbury all took part with their own take on the famous Christmas tale.

Shepherds, angels, camels and three wise men were crowded round the manager for Newton Poppleford’s performance. The play was acted out by children from the Key Stage 1 class and all the performers looked the part with crowns, halos and camel outfits.

Three wise men fit with capes and crowns arrived at Sidbury Primary School’s performance with presents for the baby Jesus. The school tweeted the whole class enjoyed the experience and performed brilliantly.

Beer Primary School. Picture: Beer Primary School Beer Primary School. Picture: Beer Primary School

The kids can now relax on the final days of term before breaking up for the Christmas holidays next week.