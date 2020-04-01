Advanced search

Nature story writing competition launched by Sidmouth author

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 April 2020

Emily Hobson-Martin with her latest book Ottos Ocean. Picture: Emily Hobson-Martin

Archant

Young writers have been challenged to take part in a nature story competition being run by a Sidmouth author and illistrator.

Primary school children have until Tuesday, April 17, to write a 400-word story.

Emily Hobson-Martin, author or Hilda’s Planet and Otto’s Ocean, is running the competition through her social media sites and website.

The theme is ‘nature’ and can be anything to do with wildlife, plants, trees, weather or anything ‘organic’ on our beautiful planet.

The mum-of-one, who has lived in the town all her life, said: "I will judge the stories on how much they make me smile – not spelling or technical aspects.

The main aim is of course is to get children writing...

“I really hope it will help children and families have a look at the nature surrounding them and find inspiration there.

“Even if it is the spider in their bathroom.”

The winner will receive a signed copy of both of Emily’s books that are both aimed at children under eight and designed to encourage children to care for our planet.

The winning story will also be read out by Emily’s friend and TV presenter Alistair Appleton – this will then be shared on Emily’s social media sites and website so it can be seen by the friends and family of the winning child.

Emily, who released her first self-published book – Hilda’s Forest – in 2018, said the competition is open to primary school aged children, who can get help in writing it, but the story needs to be theirs.

Stories are to be no more than 400 words long but they can be a bit less, and the theme is nature.

This could be wildlife, plants, trees, weather or anything ‘organic’ on the planet.

Emily said: "I will judge the stories on how much they make me smile- not spelling or technical aspects."

Keen young artists have also been invited to make the most of the free printable colouring pages on Emily’s website, that all relate to the forest and ocean themes of the author’s books.

Visit www.hildasplanet.co.uk for more information.

