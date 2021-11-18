Eight new wooden boxes encouraging people to reconnect with nature have been placed in Harpford Wood near Sidmouth.

Each box contains a different calming activity you can try in the woods, such as forest bathing, meditation or writing a Japanese haiku. Children's activities include 'make a nature bracelet'.

The Creative Nature Boxes were developed from a successful pilot project 'Art on the East Devon Way' in 2017, in which artist Lizzy Humber made story jars that were hidden in the woods.

The boxes are designed to provide opportunities for people to connect with nature in new ways and also encourage community feedback and suggestions. They will house further new activities over the coming months, as the Double Elephant Print Workshop and the East Devon AONB Partnership continue to work with community groups through a new lottery grant, Places Called Home, funded by IKEA UK and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The project is led by the Thelma Hulbert Gallery with East Devon Partnership (AONB) and Clinton Devon Estates.

Kate Ponting, Countryside Learning Officer for Clinton Devon Estates, said: "Harpford Forest is an ancient woodland site and, whatever the season, is great place to explore on foot.

"We see this as an exciting partnership with East Devon and Thelma Hulbert Gallery to enable visitors of all ages to make creative natural connections.

"During lockdown local people left messages of hope in the story jars so it will be interesting to see what will come out of people's interactions with this new and more permanent installation in the future."







