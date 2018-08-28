New award to recognise Ottery businesses community efforts

Ottery St Mary mayor, Glnn Dobson, hands over the Citizen of the Year award to Richard Coley. Ref sho Richard Coley citizen of the year 2018. Picture: Richard Wright Archant

A new award recognising Ottery businesses for their involvement within the community has been announced.

Businesses that go the extra mile will be in contention for the first ever Business of the Year award this year, alongside the town’s annual Citizen of the Year accolade.

Ottery Town Council voted unanimously to create a separate award last Monday.

Councillor Roger Giles said: “As far as I’m concerned, it is a good thing to do.

“We should have a citizen of the year and a business of the year.

“I can’t see any disadvantage in that.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Paul Carter added: “There are many outstanding businesses in the town.”

Pixie Day organiser Richard Coley won the coveted Citizen of the Year award in 2018 after four decades of organising the popular town tradition.

Details on how to nominate for both awards will be released in due course.