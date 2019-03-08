Advanced search

New baby sensory opens in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 November 2019

New Baby Sensory centre in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3283. Picture: Terry Ife

A new 'Baby Sensory WOW Centre' has opened in Ottery.

The owners Baby Sensory East Devon held a launch party at the rear of Tickety-Boo, in Mill Street, on Saturday, November 2.

The opening comes after the closure of the cafe's Play Kingdom, other than for pre-booked children's parties.

Baby Sensory East Devon will be running the new venture and launched the venue with a baby pumpkin-themed event over the weekend.

The entrance is at the back of the building opposite Sainsbury's car park.

Jennifer Steward, of Baby Sensory East Devon, said: "We'd love to show everyone that there is still a lot of fun to be had at the WOW Centre within Tickety-Boo.

"Baby sensory offers an environment full of rich sensory experiences at a stage of life where they absorb and learn from everything.

"We want to give babies the opportunity to thrive, learn and explore, right from their earliest days; helping to make a baby's first year a truly precious time of learning, fun and sensory exploration."

