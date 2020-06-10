Newly-formed Sid Valley biodiversity group seeks members with ‘a passion for wildlife’

A damselfly.

The Sid Valley Biodiversity Group has the backing of the Sidmouth Science Festival, Sidmouth Arboretum and the Vision for Sidmouth Group, and is hoping to attract members with ‘a passion for wildlife’.

An oak tree.

Spokesman Charles Sinclair said: “The aims of the group are to understand and record what is most valuable about the wildlife in the Sid Valley.

“We will talk to landowners and businesses, and build on the existing expertise in our community.

“We will make extensive new surveys looking in our gardens, in the parks, on the cliffs, the shore, the heathland, the woodlands, farmland and of course the River Sid.

“We want to create opportunities to enrich and diversify our wildlife. We wish to celebrate its intrinsic value and its fantastic contribution to our quality of life, and to report this all back to you.

Rockpools in Sidmouth.

“Many of us during lockdown have felt a closer connection to nature.

“This is also on the back of the activism around climate change prior to Covid-19.

“We feel the timing for our initiative will find good levels of support in our community.

“If you have a passion for wildlife then we would love to hear from you.

“This is a chance for each of us to play a part in enhancing our wonderful environment and sharing in its richness.”

During lockdown, the formation of the group has taken place via Zoom and email.

The founders say they are now at a point where they can ‘devise and present a coherent strategy to map, enhance and report on our local biodiversity’.

A Zoom event will take place at 3pm on Tuesday, June 16, with two 20-minute talks on how the Sid Valley can enhance its biodiversity over the next 10 years. The talks will be given by Bicton College horticulturalist Rupert Bannister and the head of wildlife and conservation for Clinton Devon Estates, Dr Sam Bridgewater.

For more information, and to join the meeting via Zoom, visit the Vision for Sidmouth website.

Anyone wanting further information on the biodiversity group should contact jw.beeproject@gmail.com

They will be added to a mailing list and receive information on current surveys and projects, and other opportunities to get involved.