New blood needed to take over running of Ottery’s skate park

New blood is required to support young skaters and bikers in Ottery in the management of the town’s skate park.

Long-serving trustees of the Ottery St Mary and District Skate and BMX Trust plan to step down and are appealing for new volunteers to take over.

Elli Pang, who led the project to open the park and is current chairman of trustees, said many of the current directors were growing older and need new faces to oversee ‘exciting opportunities’ for the site.

She said: “The skate park is absolutely the most important and unique outdoor facility in the area with little else to occupy energetic and passionate skate boarders, scooter and BMX riders.

“For those taking over, be assured that it will really be rewarding work – helping our young people to enjoy, have fun and learn and improve – even attain – amazing skills in their preferred wheeled sport.

“It is probably the most scenically lovely skate park anywhere, placed on higher ground and so overlooking the Otter Valley and up into the East Hills.”

The park, which is located behind the King’s School car park, officially opened in 2012 after a project to have a site in Ottery was launched five years earlier.

The town council, which is the head leaseholder of the site, also gives an annual upkeep and maintenance grant to cover insurance and maintenance.

Elli, who has been involved with the project since 2007, said: “I know how important it was to have one locally.

“You should see some of the young people and how they use their scooters, bikes and skateboards. It does take your breath away.

“It is now the case that the managing trustees need to retire and no longer can, nor will, manage the skate park and new trustees are sought to take over.”

Proposals for the future of the skate park include applying for and securing funding to provide a children’s zone and a long awaited half-pipe.

Elli said: “There is much scope to add fun activities such as events; training and upskilling; trips to other skate parks further afield.

“All as the current trustees have organised over the years.”

If you would be interested in becoming a trustee contact Elli on 01 404 81 2268 or ellipang@btinternet.com for more information.