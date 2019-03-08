Ottery's pizza parlour opens for business

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The taste of Italy can be found in a new pizzeria in Ottery, as it officially opens for business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6544. Picture: Terry Ife PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6544. Picture: Terry Ife

Pizza Amore, in Broad Street, is run by Erando Sinanaj and his dad, and has proven popular since they opened their doors.

All of the restaurant's dough is made 24 hours in advance to allow it to prove to perfection before being served up into one of the 22 different pizzas on offer.

The pair says evening times have been especially busy with its takeaway service proving successful.

Mr Sinanaj said: "It's been very busy, more than we expected.

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6668. Picture: Terry Ife Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6668. Picture: Terry Ife

"It is all fresh and comes from Italy.

"There are no pizza shops in the area and we decided this is the best choice.

We have three different pastas at lunchtime as well, every day is not going to be the same."

Diners will also be able to taste a selection of pastas during lunchtime.

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6666. Picture: Terry Ife Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6666. Picture: Terry Ife

Pizza Amore is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10.30am.

Takeaway is available up to addresses four miles away between 5pm and 9pm.

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6664. Picture: Terry Ife Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6664. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6662. Picture: Terry Ife Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6662. Picture: Terry Ife

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6660. Picture: Terry Ife Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6660. Picture: Terry Ife

PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6652. Picture: Terry Ife PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6652. Picture: Terry Ife

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6654. Picture: Terry Ife Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6654. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6650. Picture: Terry Ife Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6650. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6648. Picture: Terry Ife Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6648. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6647. Picture: Terry Ife Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6647. Picture: Terry Ife

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary with some customers. Ref sho 24 19TI 6642. Picture: Terry Ife Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary with some customers. Ref sho 24 19TI 6642. Picture: Terry Ife