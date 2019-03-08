Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery's pizza parlour opens for business

PUBLISHED: 12:15 13 June 2019

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The taste of Italy can be found in a new pizzeria in Ottery, as it officially opens for business.

PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6544. Picture: Terry IfePizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6544. Picture: Terry Ife

Pizza Amore, in Broad Street, is run by Erando Sinanaj and his dad, and has proven popular since they opened their doors.

All of the restaurant's dough is made 24 hours in advance to allow it to prove to perfection before being served up into one of the 22 different pizzas on offer.

The pair says evening times have been especially busy with its takeaway service proving successful.

Mr Sinanaj said: "It's been very busy, more than we expected.

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6668. Picture: Terry IfeZenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6668. Picture: Terry Ife

"It is all fresh and comes from Italy.

"There are no pizza shops in the area and we decided this is the best choice.

We have three different pastas at lunchtime as well, every day is not going to be the same."

Diners will also be able to taste a selection of pastas during lunchtime.

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6666. Picture: Terry IfeErando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6666. Picture: Terry Ife

Pizza Amore is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10.30am.

Takeaway is available up to addresses four miles away between 5pm and 9pm.

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6664. Picture: Terry IfeZenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6664. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6662. Picture: Terry IfeErando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6662. Picture: Terry Ife

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6660. Picture: Terry IfeZenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6660. Picture: Terry Ife

PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6652. Picture: Terry IfePizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6652. Picture: Terry Ife

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6654. Picture: Terry IfeZenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6654. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6650. Picture: Terry IfeErando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6650. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6648. Picture: Terry IfeErando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6648. Picture: Terry Ife

Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6647. Picture: Terry IfeErando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6647. Picture: Terry Ife

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary with some customers. Ref sho 24 19TI 6642. Picture: Terry IfeZenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary with some customers. Ref sho 24 19TI 6642. Picture: Terry Ife

PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6641. Picture: Terry IfePizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6641. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Griffiths scores fine ton as Ottery are well beaten in derby clash

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife

Three half centuries and a Padget ‘three-fer’ as Sidbury march on

Sidbury who sit top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League H Division East table after five straight wins in the 2019 campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth pair Andrew Lowe and Ken Wheeler all set for Friday night action at Ottery St Mary

Bowls.

Road near Ottery closed both ways following collision between cars and lorry

Ottery’s pizza parlour opens for business

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists