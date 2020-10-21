New cafe set to open at former Carinas Nite Club venue

Debbie Ellis in the new cafe at the former Carinas Nite Club premises Picture: Mike Dibble Archant

The owner of Sidmouth’s newest cafe has described launching the business as ‘a dream come true’.

Debbie Ellis threw open the doors to 14 Miles East earlier this month and has been busy ever since.

She has set up shop in the former Carina’s nightclub in Fore Street serving ‘sustainable, and seasonal’ food.

It’s all a far cry from her previous job as a NHS manager but food and cooking, especially baking, are close to Debbie’s heart.

Her family run a dairy farm in Musbury near Axminster and she is passionate about local produce.

Debbie said: “I used to drive to Lyme Regis with my daughter when she had a Saturday job and always dreamed of owning a cafe on the beach.

“We discovered this building and it felt just right somehow. People might think it’s a brave thing to do in the current climate but I’m loving it!”

The name 14 Miles East refers to the distance between Exeter and Sidmouth.​

The property was built in 1813 and was initially a greengrocers run by Richard Stone and William Gove.

There began a long history associated with food and drink with the building becoming Trumps Café in 1901.

There have been numerous transformations of the site over the years, with the most recent occupant being Carina’s night club, which closed in 2018.

Debbie said she had been made to feel “incredibly welcome” by her fellow Sidmouth traders.

“They have been so kind and supportive despite me being a newbie, which has been great,” the 55-year-old added.

“I’m planning to do my bit to give back as much as I can by using local producers and tradespeople.

“The refit was carried out by Sidmouth firms A & J Carpenters and Fords South West and all of our produce will be carefully selected including fish from Beer, sausages and bacon from Hayman’s Butchers and salad from Musbury.

The cafe is open every day from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Wednesday and 8.30am to 10pm Thursday to Saturday. Sunday opening hours are 8.30pm to 3.30pm.