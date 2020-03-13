Advanced search

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

PUBLISHED: 18:31 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 13 March 2020

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Devon now stands at 21.

There are 14 cases in the Devon County Council local authority area, and seven in the Torbay council area.

Nationally there are 798 confirmed cases as of Friday, March 13.

It has been announced that all local elections in England, that were due to take place in May 2020, will be postponed until May 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This is expected to include the police and crime commissioner elections.

The UK Government has moved from the 'containment' to 'delay' phase of its response to the outbreak.

It said anyone with a fever above 37.8C or a persistent cough should self-isolate at home, away from other people, for seven days

Schools should not take trips abroad, and older people and those with pre-existing health conditions should avoid cruises.

Visit the NHS coronavirus website for more information and advice.

