New chief executive joins Sidmouth Hospice at Home

A new Chief Executive Officer has been appointed at Sidmouth Hospice at Home - and he says he is joining at a ‘hugely exciting’ time.

Alasdair Cameron’s appointment comes as the charity is preparing to move into its new premises at the former Sidford Surgery. The building will serve as its headquarters, as well as providing a day centre, nurse clinic, and working space for staff and volunteers.

Alasdair comes from a varied background, most recently in the charity sector, where he has been responsible for senior management and strategic delivery in agriculture and animal welfare organisations. He has done consultancy work in the Middle East and was part of the senior management team for one of the London 2012 Olympic venues. He is also a former managing director of Exeter Cathedral.

He said: ““I am incredibly excited to be joining the team at Sidmouth Hospice at Home.

“For over 35 years the charity has delivered vital services for people with life-limiting illnesses in the Sid Valley, and their carers and families. The opportunity to play a part in contributing towards this is a privilege.

“The work of Sidmouth Hospice at Home could not happen without the fantastic team of staff, supporters, and the wider community. I am very much looking forward to meeting everyone involved and supporting them in their work as the charity continues to deliver for and support the community of the Sid Valley.

“I am looking forward to delivering the much-anticipated premises in Sidford and all that this will bring to the charity’s support for the community it serves. This is a hugely exciting time for the charity, and I look forward to playing my part in helping the charity to grow and to thrive, serving and supporting the community of the Sid Valley as we do so.”

Sidmouth Hospice at Home hopes to move into the Sidford premises in August. The day centre there will support the physical and mental wellbeing of patients, and provide respite and support for carers. There will be a nurse clinic, complementary therapy, counselling and education sessions.

The charity always welcomes new volunteers. To find out more, call 01395 578707 or email info@sidmouthospiceathome.org.uk