Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce appoints new chairman

PUBLISHED: 11:55 12 March 2019

David Cook was elected as chairman of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Martin Crockett

David Cook was elected as chairman of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Martin Crockett

Archant

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new chairman and vice chairman.

David Cook was voted in at Tuesday’s annual general meeting, taking over from David Wheaton after completing his two year term.

Mr Cook, who was appointed vice-chairman last year, will be succeeded by Sally Mynard.

Mel Gater, Mike Lavers, Steven Kendall-Torry, David Wheaton and Edwina Ford were all re-elected onto the executive committee until 2021.

Martin Crockett, Sarah Tregale, Denese Molyneux and Jayne Eley remain on the executive committee until 2020.

Matt Portman remains the elected treasurer until 2020.

The chamber thanked Emma Donovan, who stood down from the committee, for her support to organise the town’s late night shopping for the past two years.

The Herald’s editor Andre Langlois was the guest speaker on the evening.

