Advanced search

New chef has big plans at Ottery's The Volunteer Inn

PUBLISHED: 17:03 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 06 January 2020

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Archant

A talented young chef has joined the team at an Ottery pub.

Gemma Youlden has already made her mark on the range of meals available at The Volunteer Inn, in Broad Street.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Alphington and attended The King's School, said: "I absolutely love cooking - it really is my passion.

"I particularly enjoy seeing what our suppliers have available so I can devise our weekly specials around these ingredients.

"I often research online for ideas, taking a basic recipe and putting my own twist on it."

The Volunteer Inn is about to expand the kitchen ready for the pub's new extension in April, after a successful planning proposal was passed late in 2019.

Gemma plans to use the extra space to make even more ingredients from scratch, such as fresh pasta and ice cream.

Most Read

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Surplus carrots give donkeys a treat

Carrots and parsnips were shredded for the older donkeys. Picture: Simon Horn

East Devon MP Simon Jupp looks ahead to 2020

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Surplus carrots give donkeys a treat

Carrots and parsnips were shredded for the older donkeys. Picture: Simon Horn

East Devon MP Simon Jupp looks ahead to 2020

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth Chiefs see chance of win over table-toppers ended by last-gasp score

Honiton rugby action

Dom Bess all set for whatever day four brings in Cape Town

Dom Bess makes his way onto the Newlands pitch in Cape Town to bat in England's second innings. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists