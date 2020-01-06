New chef has big plans at Ottery's The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn Archant

A talented young chef has joined the team at an Ottery pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gemma Youlden has already made her mark on the range of meals available at The Volunteer Inn, in Broad Street.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Alphington and attended The King's School, said: "I absolutely love cooking - it really is my passion.

"I particularly enjoy seeing what our suppliers have available so I can devise our weekly specials around these ingredients.

"I often research online for ideas, taking a basic recipe and putting my own twist on it."

The Volunteer Inn is about to expand the kitchen ready for the pub's new extension in April, after a successful planning proposal was passed late in 2019.

Gemma plans to use the extra space to make even more ingredients from scratch, such as fresh pasta and ice cream.