£50k play area completed in Tipton

The new play area at Tipton. Picture: Tipton St John Playing Field Association Archant

A new £50,000 play area can now be enjoyed by Tipton children.

It comes after a two-year fundraising effort that was launched in a bid to replace rotting equipment not fit for purpose.

The children of Tipton St John Primary School were closely involved in helping to design the area which was completed in December.

A presentation will be held on Monday, January 13, at Tipton School, before a walk with the children to the play area where there will be an opening ceremony, in which one of the children will cut a ribbon.

David Birch, chairman of the Tipton St John Playing Field Association, said: "We are delighted with our new play area: it is already being very well used and the feedback so far has been extremely positive. Apart from having more up to date equipment the new facility is far more inclusive with accessible paths and equipment suitable for wheelchair users."