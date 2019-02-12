Students can ‘only be inspired’ by classroom block approval

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The head of Sidmouth College says its proposed new classroom block will ‘make all the difference’ after it was backed by planning officers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

East Devon District Council gave the go ahead for Sidmouth College’s proposals on Tuesday (February 19) to build a new L-shape block, with associated works and landscaping.

The ‘outdated’ existing building will be demolished following the completion of the works.

The current block is approximately 60 years old and has started to show signs of age with a number of minor cracks and mould issues.

Principal Sarah Parsons said: “The new facilities will make such a difference to all of the students at Sidmouth College, who cannot fail to be inspired by this immense improvement in their surroundings.

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

“We will also be able to offer our community and current hirers a selection of much improved spaces for their activities outside of school hours.”

“We will also be able to offer our community and current hirers a selection of much improved spaces for their activities outside of school hours.”

The school has secured funding from the Priority Schools Building Programme, which is overhauling 267 of the worst conditioned school buildings across England.

The Department for Education (DFE) will be appointing a contractor to deliver the scheme and the final timescale for the build has yet to be agreed.

The builds will be home to a new modern science suite and large preparation room, recording studio, technology workshop and a separate dining and school hall.

The plans also aim to improve parking for leisure centre users.

Mrs Parsons said: “We are keenly aware that a project of this scale cannot be delivered without some impact on those living and working in the vicinity,

“I would like to assure our neighbours that the minimisation of this disruption is very high on everyone’s agenda.

“ I am extremely grateful for the support that the community have shown and continue to show to the college.”