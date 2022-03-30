New community garden takes shape in Tipton

Eager Beavers Lisette Johnstone, Nicky Marshall, Vanda Reynolds and Chris Brougham preparing the ground at the new community garden - Credit: Eager Beavers

A new community garden is being created in Tipton St John to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs for local residents.

The village playing field association agreed to let the Eager Beavers environmental group use part of the land, and Ottery Town Council approved a £2,000 grant for the equipment to build raised beds and for buying plants and tools.

The county councillor for Otter Valley, Jess Bailey, also contributed towards the cost of bat, owl and bird boxes, insect houses and wildflower seeds.

The ground has now been prepared, the first plant plugs and wildflower seeds are in, and work has begun to install bird boxes on nearby trees.

Lisette Johnston from Eager Beavers said: “I have been trying to get an area for a community garden for ages, so I'm very excited.

“We're hoping to plant fruit and vegetables for everyone, theoretically it'll be maintained by the village for the village. We'll have free fresh food with no carbon footprint.

“We had birds investigating the boxes within minutes of putting them up, absolutely fantastic.

“I've got Devon Bat Group on board and they're going to come along and help us site the bat boxes.”

She said she is hoping people of all ages will get involved with the garden – and they do not need to be experienced gardeners to come and help.

Anyone interested can contact the Eager Beavers via their Facebook page, on Twitter or by emailing EagerBeaversTSJ@hotmail.com

Meanwhile, the Eager Beavers continue their fight against litter. They have worked with Ottery Town Council to get an extra litter bin installed in the village, and are holding a ‘Clean for the Queen’ as part of the village’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. On Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, they and other litter picking groups will walk and clean along the parish’s west boundary, and on Sunday, May 29 they will do the same at the east boundary. Both events will be followed by a picnic.

Lisette said: “I think that's Eager Beavers USP in that we are picking up litter, but it's more than that and that's why I'm hoping that the more variety of projects, the more people will be interested and want to be involved.”