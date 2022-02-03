Voluntary community groups can now apply for new grant scheme

A new grant is now available for community groups in East Devon.

East Devon District Councill has set up a one-off 'small community grant scheme' to provide up to £500 for voluntary, community and other not for profit groups.

Applications wanted from smaller projects, rather than it being a small percentage contribution of a big costly project.

Eligible projects must help achieve either or both of the key priorities listed in the EDDC Council Plan:

Better Homes and communities for all.

A greener East Devon.

East Devon District Councillor Jack Rowland, Chair of the Community Grants Panel says "I’d encourage eligible groups to apply for this one-off grant to assist you in meeting a need in your community as you are best placed to identify the priorities in your area of the district.”

You can apply anytime until 16 December 2022, applications will be considered as they come in. You can apply here at eastdevon.gov.uk/grants-and-funding/grants-available-from-us/small-community-grants











