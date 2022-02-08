Last call for Devon entries for the Apprentice of the Year competition

Buying paint and brushes for redecorating is not allowed, according to latest police guidance. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A competition putting apprentices head to head is accepting final entries during National Apprenticeship Week.

The Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), hosts the annual Premier Trophy Awards Apprentice of the Year competition, which is open to apprentices across the UK.

Three regional heats will see apprentices gather to take on a six-hour challenge that will test their precision, stamina and skill.

Entries for the PDA Apprentice of the Year competition will close on February 11, during National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from February 7 to 13.

The PDA also hosts the annual Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition, which sets apprentices the challenge of decorating a mini ‘room.’ Entries for the Paperhanger competition are open until April 22.

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie, said: “Apprentices in Devon are crucial to the future of the painting and decorating sector in the region and across the UK – and we’re keen to welcome them to our competition events.

“Our apprentice competitions give people entering the industry excellent opportunities to network with their peers, showcase their skills and gain recognition for themselves, their college and their employer.

“We are delighted to support National Apprenticeship Week and all apprentices in the painting and decorating sector through our work with members, our education and training committee and our competitions programme.

“Competition winners really value the prestige that comes with an award, as well as the opportunities that can follow, with some of our past winners going on to the WorldSkills UK Talent Programme in Shanghai, taking part in charity painting projects in Europe and becoming competition judges at international level.”

National Apprenticeships week in 2022 runs from February 7-13, 2022 and is a week-long celebration of apprentices across England learning their trade.

To enter the PDA Apprentice competitions, visit: paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk/awards-events-and-competitions

Other applications for other apprenticeships around Devon are available. You can find a full list on the GOV.UK website at: https://www.apprenticeships.gov.uk/influencers/naw-2022

The PDA Apprentice of the Year competition entry deadline is Friday, February 11 while entries for the Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year contest will be accepted until Friday, April 22.