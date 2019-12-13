Advanced search

Deadline extended as county council investigated 5G technology

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 December 2019

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

A call for evidence for and against 5G technology has been extended until New Year's Day.

As part of a spotlight review by Devon County Council, residents are being asked for their views on 5G.

The authority said it has no plans to make use of the technology and is not involved with planning applications for mobile infrastructure.

But the county council wants to hear from people to help inform the findings of its investigation.

People are invited to share evidence they feel should be considered in examining 5G.

An online questionnaire asks how people feel about 5G technology and if they think enough awareness has been raised about its uses. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, January 1.

Those not able to use the online form at www.devon.gov.uk can write to Scrutiny Team, County Hall, Exeter, EX2 4DD.

