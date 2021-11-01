Sidmouth College principal Sarah Parsons with Jane Allen from RALPHH and students, at the installation of the defibrillator - Credit: Sidmouth College

A defibrillator has been installed at Sidmouth College with the help of a national charity supporting the health and wellbeing of sports people.

The potentially life-saving equipment has been placed at the community entrance to the building.

It was mainly funded by a grant from RALPHH (Robert Allen Life Promotion and Healthy Hearts Trust), with Sidmouth College paying the rest of the cost.

The installation makes sure the valuable defibrillator is security-protected but at the same time easy to access if a student, staff member or visitor to the college has a health emergency.

RALPHH was founded in the memory of Rob Allen, a former national schools rowing champion turned coach, who died suddenly in 2018 of an undiagnosed heart condition. Part of the charity’s work involves helping to improve public access to defibrillators by providing them at schools and sports clubs.

Richard Allen, chairman of RALPHH, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with a college that offers such a variety of sporting activities and is used so widely by the community.

“We are aware of the importance the college plays in the community life of Sidmouth and the surrounding area.”

Sarah Parsons, principal of Sidmouth College, said: “When RALPHH approached us with this idea we considered the access to defibrillator provision that we currently had on-site and could see great benefits in having this strengthened.

“Not only will the sports fields and all-weather pitch be better covered, but also locating the new defibrillator at the community entrance will ensure it is available for those who are using the college facilities in the evenings and at weekends.

“We are very grateful to RALPHH for providing us with the funding to be able to purchase and install the defibrillator.”

The provision at Sidmouth College is the second stage of RALPHH’s campaign to improve public access to the equipment in Devon. In July, Honiton Community College became the first school in the county to benefit from a grant from RALPHH to provide a defibrillator. A third grant-supported installation is to take place at a Barnstable school later this month.



