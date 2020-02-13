'Fantastic' start-up for new Sidmouth dog care parlour
PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 February 2020
Michelle Taylor
A new dog grooming and day care service has opened at a business park near Sidmouth.
Michelle Taylor has opened her own premises, called The Scruffy Paw, after previously operating from another dog grooming salon.
She was granted a change of use for a unit in Kingsdown Business Park in Salcombe Regis, formerly occupied by an upholstery business, in January.
She now offers grooming, daycare during working hours, dog walking and home visits.
"It's going fantastic, everyone's been really supportive in the area and I've met a lot of people and it's brilliant," she said.
"The demand seems to be getting bigger and bigger, with people's working lives changing, everyone having to work longer hours but people still want their family pet, it just gives people that opportunity for someone to help care for their animal."
She said demand for her services has also been boosted by the popularity of crossbreeds such as Cockapoos and Cavapoos, which have combination coats and have to be groomed every six weeks.
Comments have been disabled on this article.