Food with a view at Ottery's new field kitchen restaurant

A new farm shop restaurant offering outdoor and indoor seating has opened in Ottery St Mary.

Coldharbour Field Kitchen in Slade Road, East Hill, replaces the café in the farm shop run by Andrea Broadhurst and Beth Ashfield on the same site.

The Coldharbour Field Kitchen team - Credit: Coldharbour Field Kitchen

Andrea said: “The idea was actually sparked by the pandemic. When Government guidelines only allowed outdoor dining, we opened a small-scale field kitchen to serve our customers outside. It went down a storm, and we had lots of positive comments about the stunning views.”

Coldharbour Field Kitchen - Credit: Coldharbour Field Kitchen

When life started settling back into normality and customers could eat indoors again, the pair realised that the success of the temporary field kitchen gave them something to build on, and decided to create a restaurant with a spacious outdoor decked area.

The project was carried out by local tradespeople, including the architect, builder, electrician and carpenter. to the glass and flooring. Green credentials include the addition of solar panels to the south-facing roof to generate all the electricity needed to run the field kitchen, with a back-up generator.

The interior of Coldharbour Field Kitchen - Credit: Coldharbour Field Kitchen

Andrea was so inspired by her research into all the green options available that she is now looking into the option of solar ovens: “Hopefully one day customers can enjoy a Boeuf Bourguignon cooked by the sun!”

The menu, designed by Beth, offers a wide choice of breakfasts and lunches.

She said: “Everything is made using locally sourced ingredients. As well as produce fresh from the farm, we’re using free range eggs, milk, veg and other produce from local suppliers such as Creedy Carver, Hawkridge Cheese and Exmoor Game. And then there are our homemade cakes and scones!”

Dogs are welcome, and have their own menu including doggy ice cream and a Coldharbour pork sausage.

The field kitchen has its own bar stocked with locally produced cider, ales, vodka, rum and gin. The field kitchen stays open late on Fridays and Saturdays for tapas and sundowners.

The field kitchen welcomed its first customers on Saturday, June 11. Andrea said: “It’s been exhausting but we’re so happy to finally open the doors.”

It is open for food and drink Tuesday to Thursday 9am until 4pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to late and Sunday 10am to 4pm.