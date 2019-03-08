New fitness studio opens in Sidmouth

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A young Sidmouth woman is opening a fitness studio in Sidmouth, fulling a life-long dream.

Lauren Clapp officially opened LC Fitness, in Station Yard, on Monday (August 5).

The 25-year-old, who up until now hosted classes at Bike Sidmouth, will be offering popular sessions at the studio - including LC Flow, Boxercise, LC Beatbox, HIIT, and LC Teenfit. She will also be offering personal training.

Lauren, who grew up in the town, said: "The last 18-months sharing a studio with Matt from Sidmouth Bike Studios has been absolutely brilliant, and the time is now right for me to take the next step and open my own studio - something which I have wanted to do for so long."

An opening party will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 6pm to 8.30pm, giving clients (old and new) the chance to view the studio and share a celebratory drink. A raffle will also be held in aid of Action on Hearing Loss.

Visit www.lcfitness.uk for more information.