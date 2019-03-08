Advanced search

Digital Decoded

New fitness studio opens in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 August 2019

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A young Sidmouth woman is opening a fitness studio in Sidmouth, fulling a life-long dream.

Lauren Clapp officially opened LC Fitness, in Station Yard, on Monday (August 5).

The 25-year-old, who up until now hosted classes at Bike Sidmouth, will be offering popular sessions at the studio - including LC Flow, Boxercise, LC Beatbox, HIIT, and LC Teenfit. She will also be offering personal training.

Lauren, who grew up in the town, said: "The last 18-months sharing a studio with Matt from Sidmouth Bike Studios has been absolutely brilliant, and the time is now right for me to take the next step and open my own studio - something which I have wanted to do for so long."

An opening party will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 6pm to 8.30pm, giving clients (old and new) the chance to view the studio and share a celebratory drink. A raffle will also be held in aid of Action on Hearing Loss.

Visit www.lcfitness.uk for more information.

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth Folk Festival’s torchlight procession and firework display cancelled

A previous torchlight procession.

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth Folk Festival’s torchlight procession and firework display cancelled

A previous torchlight procession.

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

New fitness studio opens in Sidmouth

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife

Cutting to the Chase in the world of art

Jane Wimsett, of Georgian House Framing and Gallery, chose a woodcut by the late Japanese artist Tadashi Nakayama called ‘Girl in the Wind’. Picture: Alison Summerfield

Ottery boss hoping to install ‘culture of commitment’ as new season draws nearer

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1503. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth ladies go out of Devon Interclub competition at the semi-final stage

Sidmouth ladies at the InterClub finals that saw them beaten in the semi-finals. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Is it a bird or is it a plane? I don’t know, but it is Mighty Green as Tony takles a leap

Sidmouth Running Club member Tony Velterop wearing his mighty green T-shirt whilst completing his maiden parachtre jump. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists