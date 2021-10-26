Published: 10:25 AM October 26, 2021

As Sidmouth Repair Café gears up for its first session since before the pandemic, organisers are appealing for new ‘fixers’ to join the team.

The café will be open this Saturday, October 30, between 10am and 1pm at the youth centre in Manstone Lane.

Visitors are being asked to bring only one item for repair, and will be encouraged to follow the ‘hands, face, space’ Covid guidelines.

The café's leader Angie Carney said the team are glad to be reopening, and would like to recruit some new fixers, especially anyone who is confident about tackling electrical repairs.

She said: “We are also keen to recruit younger people who would like to become fixers but don’t feel they have enough experience or confidence to work on their own yet.

“We would love to have them work alongside one of our more experienced fixers in order to grow their skills and confidence.”