New graffiti wall at skatepark, and Ottery Station reopens

The new graffiti 'wall' at Ottery skatepark. Picture: Ottery Station Ottery Station

Ottery’s graffiti artists are being invited to come and decorate a new ‘wall’ at the town’s skatepark.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery skatepark. Picture: Ottery Station Ottery skatepark. Picture: Ottery Station

The boards, 4.8 metres wide and 1.2 metres high (16 feet by 4 feet) have been erected ready for use.

Roger Chambers, one of the trustees of Ottery Station which runs the skatepark, said: “It all started with some posts in Ottery Matters on Facebook where people were complaining about graffiti, and it turned the whole thread into one of interest not criticism.

“We took the idea to the other trustees and they said, ‘what a great idea, let’s get on with it’.

Mr Chambers is also considering organising a graffiti workshop if enough people are interested; contact him on info.otterystation@gmail.com or 07789 743057.

The Ottery Station community hub. Picture: Ottery Station The Ottery Station community hub. Picture: Ottery Station

Meanwhile, the Ottery Station community hub will open its doors again on Monday, August 17.

There will be Covid-19 precautions in place, and no film club or live music shows at this stage.

Users of the centre are asked to assess their own activities and take appropriate precautions.

Trustees will be on hand for the first few bookings to explain the new requirements.