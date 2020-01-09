Advanced search

Abandoned cat Oscar needs to finally settle down

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2020

Oscar, abandoned by his owners. Picture: Kim, Axhayes volunteer

Oscar, abandoned by his owners. Picture: Kim, Axhayes volunteer

Kim, Axhayes volunteer

Oscar, an eight-year-old tabby, was left behind by his original owners.

He was briefly looked after by a neighbour before coming into care at Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "As he has been between houses we don't know much about his likes and dislikes, and whether he can live with children or other pets.

"While in care, Oscar had a short episode of pulling his fur out and over-grooming. This has since resolved, but a nice stress-free home is ideal for cats like Oscar.

"He can be a very busy cat with lots of energy, and he loves his food.

"Oscar has a great personality and will keep his new owners entertained for hours.

"Hopefully we can find him the right home so he can finally settle down."

Axhayes always has several kittens and cats needing new owners. If you can give a cat a home, visit the Axhayes website https://www.cats.org.uk/axhayes visit the centre, or call them on 01395 232 377.

