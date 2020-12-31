Advanced search

Cross-eyed cat Cassie in search of a new home

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 January 2020

Cross-eyed Cassie has a sweet nature. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Cross-eyed Cassie has a sweet nature. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

A black cat with eyes that appear constantly crossed is on the lookout for a loving home.

Five year old Cassie has been at Axhayes Adoption Centre since September.

She needed surgery on both eyes because she had entropion, a genetic condition causing irritation and infection.

Although she may need further attention to her eyes in future, she no longer needs medication and is ready to move into a new home.

Despite her unusual facial expression, she has a loving and inquisitive nature.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "Cassie is a real character and loves to play with the toys in her pen.

"We often see her charging around after a toy mouse as we walk past.

"She will make a fun, loving addition to any family. She could live with other cats and perhaps children after a successful introduction at the centre. She will also benefit from a secure garden where she can enjoy playing and exploring."

Anyone interested in adopting Cassie, or any of the other cats and kittens at Axhayes, can visit the centre online , or call in on Mondays to Sundays between 11am and 3pm or on Thursdays 11am to 7pm, or call 01395 232 377.

