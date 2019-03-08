Can you give ‘loving’ Persian cat Dylan a home?

Dylan needs a home without children. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Dylan is gentle and loves to be stroked and groomed, but cannot live in a house with young children

Dylan is an elderly Persian cat – 12 years old – who is described by his previous owner as ‘loving and gentle’ – the trouble is, he is not happy around young children, and that is why he had to be rehomed.

At Axhayes he was shy at first but has now come out of his shell, and perks up when he sees people outside his pen.

He had some problems with his eyes, resulting in operations from which he has now recovered. He does have some other medical conditions but is not currently on any medication for these.

Dylan loves to be pampered and will sit happily while you groom his fur and give his ears a clean. He is happy to live with other pets, but could not share his home with young children.

Axhayes’ deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: ”Twelve years old is fairly old for a cat of this breed, so really he Dylan is looking for a loving home for however long he may have.”

Contact Axhayes on 01395 232 377 or. https://axhayes.cats.org.uk