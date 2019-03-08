Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you give ‘loving’ Persian cat Dylan a home?

PUBLISHED: 07:01 02 April 2019

Dylan needs a home without children. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Dylan needs a home without children. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Dylan is gentle and loves to be stroked and groomed, but cannot live in a house with young children

Dylan is an elderly Persian cat – 12 years old – who is described by his previous owner as ‘loving and gentle’ – the trouble is, he is not happy around young children, and that is why he had to be rehomed.

At Axhayes he was shy at first but has now come out of his shell, and perks up when he sees people outside his pen.

He had some problems with his eyes, resulting in operations from which he has now recovered. He does have some other medical conditions but is not currently on any medication for these.

Dylan loves to be pampered and will sit happily while you groom his fur and give his ears a clean. He is happy to live with other pets, but could not share his home with young children.

Axhayes’ deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: ”Twelve years old is fairly old for a cat of this breed, so really he Dylan is looking for a loving home for however long he may have.”

Contact Axhayes on 01395 232 377 or. https://axhayes.cats.org.uk

Most Read

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed

South West Water called to water burst in Ottery

South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

Roll up, roll up for the Ottery Lottery

John Campion,Dave Moss and Andy Wade with the Ottery traffic report. Ref sho 13 19TI 1155. Picture: Terry Ife

Summer seafront street food market returns and promises a bit of beach love

The Unique Eats food market. Picture: Unique Boutique Events

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed

South West Water called to water burst in Ottery

South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

Roll up, roll up for the Ottery Lottery

John Campion,Dave Moss and Andy Wade with the Ottery traffic report. Ref sho 13 19TI 1155. Picture: Terry Ife

Summer seafront street food market returns and promises a bit of beach love

The Unique Eats food market. Picture: Unique Boutique Events

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Budleigh chess team net back-to-back success

A generic picture

Poor availability hitting Beer’s Macron League top flight hopes

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Can you give ‘loving’ Persian cat Dylan a home?

Dylan needs a home without children. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Sidmouth Chiefs stage dramatic comeback to keep title hopes alive

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists