New home needed for Suggs

Axhayes Cats Protection is seeking a home for this 13-year old male cat, named Suggs.

He is described as ‘quite an independent chap’ who enjoys short bursts of attention and playing with a feather on a stick.

He needs a home where he is the only pet, but he may get on with older children. He likes exploring outside, so will also need safe outdoor access.

To apply to adopt Suggs or see other cats available, visit www.cats.org.uk/Axhayes

Axhayes is closed to the public while a new centre is built, but staff are still working to re-home and neuter cats and give advice to cat owners.

They are also working with landowners in the area to help them with unneutered feral cats on their properties by trapping, neutering and returning them to the site. This helps to keep the cat population under control, and reduces the cats’ risk of disease and illness. For more information about how Axhayes can help with outdoor cats, visit our website or email exeteraxhayes@cats.org.uk